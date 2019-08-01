Police launch manhunt after attempted murder in Limassol

A man is in serious condition in Limassol hospital after he was shot in the back on Wednesday evening outside a tavern he owns in Ypsonas.

Limassol police chief Ioannis Soteriades reported the incident occurred around 9.30pm when two people on a large motorbike approached the victim who was talking on his mobile phone outside the building.

The passenger reportedly shot the 48-year-old tavern owner before the bikers sped away. According to some reports the passenger attempted to fire another shot before they left but his gun got jammed.

The motorbike was described as a dark TMax bike without registration plates. The two bikers were wearing dark clothes and helmets which covered their faces.

The victim was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and is in serious condition.

Police have cordoned off the scene and are looking for the two men.