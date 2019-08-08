New armoured presidential limo plus ‘four free tyres’ for €258,850

The new armoured presidential limousine purchased some months ago for the transportation needs of president Nicos Anastasiades cost a whopping €258,850 plus VAT, it emerged on Thursday.

Responding to questions posed by Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis, transport minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou said the new armoured BMW 760 Li was in fact cheaper than the previous presidential limo.

In 2010, Anastasiadou said, the presidential limo cost taxpayers €291,000 plus VAT. Additionally, she said, the reduced price of the new vehicle also included four extra tyres.

The agreement for the purchase of the new armoured vehicle also covers six years’ worth of maintenance worth €36,000 plus VAT, which is significantly lower than the €138,654 paid during the last five years for the maintenance of the previous presidential limo, Anastasiadou said.

From 2010 until the purchase of the new vehicle, Anastasiadou said that the previous limo travelled 200,000 kilometres.

The BMW 7 Series is listed among the safest cars in the world.