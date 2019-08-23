Labour minister continues efforts to solve hotels pay dispute

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou continued her efforts on Friday to bridge the gap between hoteliers and employees who are currently embroiled in a pay dispute.

In a meeting which lasted for several hours, the minister met with the heads of the Cyprus hotel association (Pasyxe), the association of Cyprus tourism enterprises (Stek), employers and industrialists federation (Oev) and the Cyprus chamber of commerce.

This follows a meeting she had on Tuesday with union reps who demand a return to the rights they had in 2013, which they say they gave up due to the economic crisis.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) after Friday’s meeting, Pasyxe chairman Haris Loizides said the meeting had been constructive. “There is good will from our side to try and find a solution.”

Oev director general Michael Antoniou told CNA “we will do everything we can to find a mutually acceptable solution but we have lines we draw.”

The key element which differentiates this effort from all previous ones and adds a degree of difficulty is that this is not a matter of renewing a collective agreement.

“Unions demand legislating salaries of the industry.”

Emilianidou is set to hold a joint meeting between hoteliers and union reps on Monday at 10am.