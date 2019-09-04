Efforts to agree on terms of reference hit a snag (updated)

Efforts to agree on the terms of reference that would pave the way for the resumption of reunification have hit a snag, reports said on Wednesday, as a UN envoy continued shuttle talks with the leaders of the two communities.

The reports emerged following the fourth meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and UN envoy Jane Holl Lute in the morning.

They said the snag concerned certain issues the Turkish Cypriot side wanted to include in the text.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou would not say whether there was a problem in the morning.

He told reporters the one-hour meeting was productive and that efforts to agree on the terms continued.

Lute met Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 11.45pm. His spokesman said afterwards that meetings with Lute would continue for a while longer. He said the next one will be announced as soon as it was finalised.

Reports said Lute could be meeting Anastasiades again on Wednesday afternoon.

Agreeing on the terms will first pave the way for a meeting of the two leaders with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He will then decide whether to officially invite the sides to new negotiations.