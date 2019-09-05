It’s ashure thing

Traditionally, ashure – a dessert porridge also known as ‘Noah’s Pudding’ – is served in Muslim countries during or after the 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This day corresponds to the Day of Ashure when, according to the Book of Genesis, Noah came to rest on Mount Ararat. It is believed that Noah and his followers made the dessert from the leftover wheat, beans, chickpeas and so on that were spilled on the deck of the ark.

Ashure is about sharing, which is why it’s made in large quantities and then distributed to people regardless of their religion or beliefs. It is a symbol of sharing, solidarity and love. It is believed that it also symbolises death and rebirth, new beginnings, fertility and prosperity. It is considered sacred; even if it goes bad, it is given to the birds, to the sea or the soil, rather than being thrown away.

This year, Ashure Day falls on the 9th of September. So, in the spirit of celebrating traditions in Cyprus, Home for Cooperation is holding an event a few days before the Day itself, inviting all to learn how to make this nutritious dessert with many ingredients. On September 7, participants will have the chance to follow the workshop in three languages: Turkish, Greek and English.

Although the event won’t be a hands-on cooking experience, as the preparation of the dish is a lengthy process, participants will get a demonstration of its preparation and cooking and a serving post-workshop. Seeing as places are limited, those interested should register at [email protected] by today, the 5th of September.

Ashure Workshop

Cooking demonstration of a Muslim traditional dish celebrating Ashure Day. September 7. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10.30am-12pm. €3. [email protected]