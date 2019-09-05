September 5, 2019

Woman arrested for attacking pensioner (updated)

A 41-year-old woman is expected to be taken in front of Nicosia Court to be remanded on Thursday morning, suspected of attempting to murder a pensioner.

The suspect managed to get into the pensioner’s house and attempted to strangle the 72-year-old woman late Wednesday morning.

After being called to the scene police officers arrested the younger woman.

The pensioner was taken to Nicosia General where she is being treated for her injuries.

The elderly woman suffered from a serious head injury, bruises on her neck and abrasions on different parts of her body but her condition is not life-threatening.

The 41-year-old was arrested the same night after being examined by a psychiatrist who found her mentally healthy.

 

 

