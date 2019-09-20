Teaching union snubs parents’ association in growing divide over work stoppage

Secondary teachers’ union Oelmek on Friday walked out of a meeting with the education minister in protest at the presence of the head of the secondary school parents’ association.

The assessment committee for secondary technical schools met at the education ministry as planned but the head and secretary of Oelmek left immediately after they arrived because Kyriakos Nikiforou, the head of the secondary school parents’ association, was present.

Nikiforou has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of the reasons behind a work stoppage by teachers planned for Wednesday, September 25. The teachers’ main objection is to the introduction of four-monthly exams in high schools.

On Thursday, Oelmek, angered by Nikiforou’s criticism of teachers and “his ongoing nihilistic stance on various educational issues” said they would no longer participate in any meetings – official and unofficial – in which he was present.

Earlier in the week Nikiforou told CyBC radio he did not understand why there had been so much reaction by teachers and pupils on the issue of four-monthly exams, speaking of “agendas leading things down the wrong path”.