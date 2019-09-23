Keane ‘shocked and saddened’ by Man United after West Ham defeat

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said he was “shocked and saddened” by how bad his old team were in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Andriy Yarmolenko gave the hosts the lead and Aaron Cresswell finished the visitors off with a stunning late free-kick.

The Red Devils, who have finished in the top four just twice since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, have not won on their travels in the Premier League since February – a run of seven matches equalling an unwanted club record.

Keane, who won 13 major trophies during his spell at Old Trafford under Ferguson, said on Sky Sports: “I was shocked and saddened by how bad they were today.

“They were lacklustre, no quality, lack of desire, lack of leaders, lack of characters.

“It’s a long way back for United. It’s scary how far they’ve fallen.”

Former United boss Jose Mourinho, sacked by the club in December last year, echoed Keane’s words and could not find anything good to say about the visitors’ performance.

He said on Sky Sports: “I can’t find any positives. We were bad last season, but I don’t see any improvement this season – even with three new players.

“I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they’re bringing good quality to the team.

“But the team, as a team, I don’t like at all. I’m not surprised by the result and I don’t think Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) can take many positives from the game.”

West Ham appeared to mock a song Manchester United fans sing about Solskjaer by posting a picture of their manager Manuel Pellegrini under the words ‘at the wheel’.

Ex-United captain Rio Ferdinand feels Solskjaer deserves more time to get things right, even engaging in an argument with a fan who did not agree.

Ferdinand posted a video on Instagram of himself being interviewed for YouTube channel The United Stand, with fans having been chanting ‘Ole out’. “Ole out, give the man some time!!,” he wrote.

On the video, the former England centre-back responds to the calls for Solskjaer’s head by saying: “Come on man, where’s that coming from? Ole out for what?

“Are we just going to change the manager every week? Is that what everyone wants? You get a bad result, you change it? Two weeks ago, I didn’t see people saying ‘Oh, we want Ole out’, and now it’s changed after two weeks? Come on man. It’s too knee-jerk. Sometimes you’ve just got to let things play out.”

Former United defender Patrice Evra suggested on Instagram that he was willing to get involved to help his old club.

He posted: “I think it’s time to get our hands dirty! Manchester United board, are you ready to let us help you guys?”