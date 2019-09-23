Louis Hotels celebrates World Tourism Day

Louis Hotels, member of the Louis Group and one of the largest tourist groups in the Mediterranean, proudly celebrates World Tourism Day on September 27, this year with the theme: “Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All”. Louis Hotels, totally aligned with the subject which focuses on human resources, combines World Tourism Day with a competition on its social media and gives both guests and staff the chance to win an amazing accommodation package.

Visitors of Louis Hotels in Cyprus and Greece only need to take a photograph with a member of the hotel staff and post the photo on their social media using the hashtag # WTD19 #myhappyplace. The photo participants (guest and employee) will enter the draw to win a free five-night stay package at one of the Louis Hotels in Cyprus of their choice.

Louis Hotels implements the “Happy Faces in Happy Places”, human resources development program aimed at satisfying its customers through the well-being of its staff. At the same time, Louis Hotels is particularly committed to the development of human resources that exceeds 2,000 people employed in its 25-hotel units in six islands including Cyprus.

The Group is very sensitive to the issue of providing employment and promotion opportunities for new entrants to the hotel industry with grants, partnerships and other incentives while implementing a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility program, which among others reduces its impact on the environment and upgrades its services. Also, it maintains in a socially responsible way the adoption of mechanisms for monitoring sustainable development programs.

More specifically, Louis Hotels provides support to its employees, promoting equality and acceptance of diversity in the workplace while striving to employ as many local staff as possible to keep the Cypriot hospitality experience strong. At the same time, it highlights the health and safety issues of its staff, and measures are constantly taken towards this direction.

Referring to World Tourism Day and its association with the Organization, Mrs. Popi Tanta, General Manager of Louis Hotels commented: “It is with great pride that we are, once again, celebrating World Tourism Day, which focuses on the sector’s employees this year. We, as pillars of the tourism industry which employs 1 in 10 workers in Cyprus and contribute 13% of GDP to the country, well above the European average, are well aware of the challenges of the profession. Louis Hotels, recognizing the importance of its people, who are one of the most valuable pillars behind its long-term success, continues to invest by creating and applying six core values: working passionately, being humble, keeping up our promises to be friendly and kind, to respect each other and to laugh often. We invite our guests and employees to participate actively in the competition and enjoy the day with a smile and good mood. “