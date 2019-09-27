Bird trapping crackdown continues in SBAs

Sovereign Base Area Police officials in Dhekelia have revealed that only three weeks into the illegal bird trapping season, they have already made eight arrests and issued one heavy Fixed penalty Notice (FPN).

Between the end of August and today, police have swooped on locations within the eastern SBAs and caught trappers in the act, armed with mistnets, lime sticks, bird imitating devices and “other related paraphernalia”.

Of those men arrested, one was caught in possession of 39 dead ambelopoulia – black caps – two mistnets, one MP3 player and some plastic casing on September 13.

After the investigation, the man was issued with a €4,500 FPN, which was paid in full on September 15 after he admitted to the charges he was facing.

In recent years, the SBA Police and its dedicated Community Action Team (CAT), have taken huge strides towards eradicating the historical problem from within the Bases areas and after seeing a 90 per cent reduction in the illegal activity, this fast start to the season shows there will be no let-up in the coming months.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, shortly after confirming another bird trapper had been arrested, Dhekelia Divisional Commander, Andreas Pitsillides, explained the police’s policy towards to the crime.

He said: “It is no secret that the police have a zero-tolerance stance towards any type of bird trapping and we will be prosecuting anyone caught acting against the bird trapping laws.

“This is a very serious crime and we have gone to great lengths over the years to make huge inroads into a crime that at one time, seemed almost impossible to tackle, but times have changed.”

The success of the police’s efforts to tackle the crime can be traced back to numerous initiatives undertaken by Bases authorities and none more so than the partnership approach the SBA Police have adopted.

Divisional Commander Pitsillides continued: “We recognised that we couldn’t tackle this problem alone, we needed to work closely with experts from across the island.

“That is why we engage heavily with the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS), the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the Republic of Cyprus Game Fund, the Cyprus Police’s own Anti-Poaching Squad, British military personnel and of course, the local communities.

“By working together, we are much stronger and we have been able to utilise expertise from all of these different agencies to make a huge impact on bird trapping activity within our areas.”

At present, there are RSPB representatives from the UK on-island working alongside SBA Police officers to upgrade surveillance technology even further.

Over the past few years, legally-placed hidden cameras have been utilised successfully, as has drone footage taken by the SBA Police.

“This type of evidence gathering has proved highly-successful and as a result, the RSPB will be placing more hidden cameras in areas we feel will be targeted by bird trappers,” Pitsillides said.

“I don’t mind them hearing this, they need to be aware that if they are undertaking this activity, we will be watching and like many others before them, they will be caught and prosecuted.”

Another deterrent, as demonstrated on September 15, is the police’s authority to issue trappers with FPNs, a financial punishment that could result in tens of thousands of euros being paid.

In explaining the process, Divisional Commander Pitsillides went on: “If you are caught in possession of one mist net, or one lime stick, you can be issued with an FPN of €2,000.

“After that, for every extra mist net you have, you can pay a further €500 and in the case of lime sticks, it is an extra €10 for each.”

Bird imitating devices are also widely-used by trappers and they come with another €500 fine per device when found in possession.