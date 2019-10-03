Saudi Arabia opens to tourists from around the world

Cyprus one of the many countries that will have the opportunity to enjoy it.

In a historic move, Saudi Arabia is opening its doors to international visitors for the first time.

Visitors seeking unexplored heritage sites, an authentic cultural experience and breathtaking natural beauty will be surprised and delighted to discover Saudi Arabia’s many treasures.

Saudi sites of interest include the following five UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

Madain Saleh in Al-Ula, the largest conserved site of the civilization of the Nabataeans south of Petra in Jordan.

At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah, the first capital of the Saudi state.

Historic Jeddah, the Gate to Mecca, characterized by a distinctive architectural tradition.

Rock Art in the Hail Region, showing 10,000-year old inscriptions of human and animal figures.

Al-Ahsa Oasis, with 2.5 million date palms the largest oasis in the world.

Saudi Arabia is home to 13 regions, each with a distinctive cultural tradition and it is also home to flourishing contemporary culture.

Saudi Arabia boasts a surprisingly diverse range of landscapes, including the green mountains of Asir, the crystal waters of the Red Sea, the snow-covered winter plains of Tabuk and the shifting sands of the Empty Quarter.

A number of new tourist destinations are currently under construction, including the futuristic city of NEOM, the Qiddiya entertainment city near Riyadh and a range of luxury destinations by the Red Sea.

For more info https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/