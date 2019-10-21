October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Paphos district destroys six hectares of vegetation

By Staff Reporter049

Despite the heavy rain that hit parts of Cyprus over the weekend, on Sunday a fire broke out near the village of Akoursos, in the Paphos district.

According to the fire service, it took three fire engines to extinguish the blaze which ultimately burned six hectares of grass and wild vegetation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.


Staff Reporter

