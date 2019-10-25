October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Guterres calls leaders to Berlin meeting on November 25

By Jean Christou00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa to a meeting in Berlin on November 25, the presidential palace announced on Friday evening.

The meeting is to be informal and is being held “in order to discuss the next steps in the Cyprus issue,” the announcement said.

“The president’s response was positive,” it added.


Related posts

State doctors want 20 per cent of hospital revenues to close pay gap

Evie Andreou

Cyprus ‘particularly sensitive to preservation of cultural heritage’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Consultations ongoing with UN to set up tripartite meeting, spokesman says

Evie Andreou

Eight companies bid for new public transport system

George Psyllides

New project to push use of renewable energy in public buildings

Annette Chrysostomou

Mother raises safety fears after son’s electric shock at school

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign