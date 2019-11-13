November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Environmental summer camps to launch next year

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The programme will launch in Panayia Paphos

From 2020 the education ministry will arrange environmental summer camps for children to support experiential and environmental education, it was announced on Wednesday.

The ministry will use the existing state environmental education centres during the summer months, when schools are closed, for this purpose.

The aim is to provide children with an opportunity to learn about the local environment through organised activities in the field and to enhance the socialisation of young people through alternative and creative learning processes, the ministry said.

In addition, the project is expected to revitalise local communities such as Panayia, where the programme will start as a pilot project.

To start with, pupils will stay at the newly established education centre in the village for five days.

The project will be evaluated by the education ministry in cooperation with the parents of Paphos primary schools, who suggested the idea, the pedagogical institute which supported it and the Panayia community with the aim of extending it to other communities.

According to the ministry, the network of environmental education centres was established in 2008. It runs centres for environmental education at Pedoulas, Athalassa, Akrotiri, Cape Greco and Panayia.

Related posts

New warning over high dust levels

Staff Reporter

Police catch up with suspected purveyor of child porn a year later

Jonathan Shkurko

Peo union calls on finance minister to pressure banks over new charges

Jean Christou

Robber enters Limassol hotel, assaults employee and makes off with €1,000

Annette Chrysostomou

Three women arrested on suspicion of using apartment for prostitution

Annette Chrysostomou

Call to protest against the Archbishop on his name day

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign