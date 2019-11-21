November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

All animals (citizens) are equal but some are more equal than others

By CM Reader's View00

The well used maxim in George Orwell’s iconic book, ‘Animal Farm’, was made for this editorial: ‘All animals are equal but some are more equal than others.’

This was the clarion call made by the pigs when they took control of the farm after the humans had been run out of town. Doubtless many will compare the type of animal who gains all these privileges in Orwell’s book to the public sector employees.

This destructive appeasement, a policy with which whatever hue of government in power at any one time indulges, is a travesty and slap in the face for the those who fund this largesse: the private sector. Not for them salaries above the average and huge payouts on retirement.

Appeasement always ends with blood on the carpet as countless historical examples have shown us. The Anastasiades’ administration continues this ‘tradition’ with added gusto, a policy which will ultimately lead to yet more financial ruin.

