November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Has Mr Ndegwa informed Kenyan authorities of his new citizenship?

By CM Reader's View00

I believe Kenya legally requires any of it’s citizens who assume second citizenship to inform the Kenyan authorities within 3 months of obtaining said passport.

I am assuming that was the case here? (although I imagine anyone who bought such a document whilst under investigation for tax irregularities might not want his government to know about it ?)

If he did not inform the Kenyan authorities within those 3 months then he should most definitely be stripped of his Cyprus passport.

KI

Kenyan billionaire says Cypriot citizenship complies with the law

