December 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

France ready to take Trump’s tariff threat to WTO

By Reuters News Service00
U.S. President Donald Trump with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit

France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to put tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a planned French tax on internet companies, the finance minister said on Sunday.

“We are ready to take this to an international court, notably the WTO, because the national tax on digital companies touches U.S. companies in the same way as EU or French companies or Chinese. It is not discriminatory,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on France 3 television.


Related posts

Johnson pledges transformative Brexit as nerves are rattled by UK polls (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Thousands rally in Hong Kong as government appeals for calm

Reuters News Service

Fire at New Delhi factory kills 43

Reuters News Service

More French protests see roads blocked, trains disrupted and scuffles

Reuters News Service

US and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

Reuters News Service

Democrats to spend weekend drafting impeachment charges against Trump

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign