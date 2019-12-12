December 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cyprus is a matter for the UN and not the EU.

By CM Reader's View00

The EU adopted an island still locked under UN auspices in political conflict since 1964. They know their boundaries very well, and also know the damage that was done after April 2004; their failed promises to the Turkish Cypriots and their lack of foresight regarding this new hydro-carbons affair – well, it’s not really new as it’s been known for decades but not mentioned openly in social media until recently.

If the EU were so important for the entire island of Cyprus then why are the two Cypriot leaders still seeking a UN sponsored resolution to the Cyprus issue? Legally and historically the EU can’t wait for the Greek Cypriots to finally agree to a settlement as they are fed up of adopting such a web of a issue with many parameters involved.

The bottom line here is that the UN had better force the GC side to compromise with the Turkish Cypriots on a two state deal before Akinci is removed as it’s President as Tatar has a completely different mindset which will literally destroy Anastasiades sneaky and failed delaying tactics. Hence, why Anastasiades is running around like a headless chicken trying to attract as much support as he can.

His legal stand on Cyprus is limited, and he knows this very well. He has invited Turkey to this issue and only he can compromise with them, he has no other choice. That’s why he suggested a decentralised federation, but was hit back hard by his GC political establishment when it was ridiculed.

MrH

Cyprus wants clear positions from EU on Turkey-Libya accord


Related posts

Boris Johnson is probably the best of a poor bunch

CM Reader's View

Our View: Changing the public service mentality at hospitals an uphill battle

CM: Our View

XR: life on Earth in crisis

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Government actions don’t back its words

CM: Our View

The sky is not falling, it’s just autocrats and dicatators that fall

CM Reader's View

Whom should one believe?

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign