Greek saxophonist in Cyprus shows

Saxophonist, composer and educator Vasilis Xenopoulos is one of the most virtuoso Greek jazz musicians of his time with an honest representation of straight-ahead jazz. Though he is involved in numerous styles of music, so labelling Vasilis’ work to just one genre would be unfair.

After graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, London became his permanent home and Vasilis has worked his way up to become one of London’s up and coming jazz saxophonists. He has worked with some of the best musicians of the International Jazz Scene as a bandleader, a section leader and as a guest soloist. Now, he is collaborating with a group of established Cypriot musicians and performing for one night only in Paphos, on January 3.

Mare-Mare on Poseidonos Avenue will host Vasilis and the Ioannis Vafeas Trio for a concert with a selection of standards from the classic period of jazz as well as some of Vasilis’ arrangements and originals.

In some aspect, the evening won’t be a first as the saxophonist has performed both with the Vafeas Trio and in Paphos before. Nonetheless, performing his own arrangements and originals will bring a fresher tone to the recital.

When it comes to the Ioannis Vafeas Trio and Vasilis, this collaboration is an ongoing one. “We have done some very important performances together this year including Gouvy jazz festival in Belgium, Rhodes jazz festival and Syros jazz festival,” the saxophonist told the Cyprus Mail.

“It’s always great to come and play in Cyprus,” he added, “as I’ve got many friends over here and the response to the gigs is always very warm.” The performance begins at 8.30pm and is free to attend.

As far as Vasilis’ future plans, he is in the middle of organising the tour of his new album Dexterity so chances are, we’ll be seeing him again.

 

