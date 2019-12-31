December 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five arrested for possessing flares and firecrackers

By Nick Theodoulou00
Five youngsters from Greece and Cyprus were found with flares and firecrackers on Monday in the Pyla area, according to police.

At about 5pm a police patrol stopped a car which the five, aged 16, 17, 19 and 20, were travelling.

The police searched the car and found 16 flares and a box of firecrackers.

The youngsters were taken to the Oroklini police station and while there they admitted to owning the flares and firecrackers.

The young men were charged with possessing explosive materials and later released pending a court appearance.

Fireworks and flares are often set off during New Year’s Eve celebrations.


