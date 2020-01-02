January 2, 2020

‘Historic’ deal signed in Athens for EastMed pipeline

From left: Energy ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Kostis Hadzidakis and Yuval Steiniz respectively

An intergovernmental agreement for the construction of the EastMed natural gas pipeline was signed on Thursday in Athens between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

The agreement was signed by Greece`s Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hadzidakis, Cyprus` Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and their Israeli counterpart Yuval Steiniz, in the presence of Greece`s and Israel`s Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Nicos Anastasiades at the Zappeion Hall.

Earlier in the day, Anastasiades met Mitsotakis ahead of a joint meeting with Israel’s PM.

Mitsotakis said it was an important day when “a crucial energy project” was being signed.

This was the result of energy cooperation, among many other things, he said.

Anastasiades called it “historic” and said the deal sets the foundations for real engagement. “There should be cooperation rather than rivalry in the Middle East, especially with regard to energy issues or anything that might connect the states of the region,” he said.


