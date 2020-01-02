January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning as rain and snow grip the island (video)

By Annette Chrysostomou012

Snow and rain continue to lash the island as the Met office has issued a further yellow weather warning.

Cold weather will prevail on Thursday and Friday, while the roads leading to Troodos from Karvounas, Platres and Prodromos are open only to vehicles with snow chains due to heavy snowfall in the area.

According to the latest reports, the height of snow at Troodos square has reached 31 centimetres.

Police urge drivers to be extremely careful and comply with the instructions of police officers in the area.

The latest weather warning will remain in effect until 5am on Friday.

Πολύ πυκνή χιονόπτωση με βαριά χιονόστρωση @ Troodos ❄️🌨️☃️

Posted by Kitasweather on Wednesday, 1 January 2020

On Thursday, rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected, as well as snow in the mountains, with moderate to strong winds. Fog is also predicted, especially in the mountains and the foothills.

Temperatures will rise to 15C inland, 16C at the coast and just 4C in Troodos.

At night they will drop to 6C in the Nicosia area, 9C in coastal regions and around zero in the higher mountains.

During the weekend, the weather will change, with more sunshine on the way, but some light snowfall in the mountains and rain in other areas are a possibility.

 


