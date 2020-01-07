Greece joins the club of countries favouring non-dom status

Greece now possesses one more “weapon” in the international battle to attract foreign investors, with the passing of the tax bill regarding the status of non-dom tax residents, according to which foreign investors, who choose Greece as a place of tax residency, are taxed for their worldwide income with the lump sum of €100,000.

The conditions

A basic prerequisite for a tax resident of Greece is residency in Greece for at least 183 days, during any 12 month period. This condition was provided by Law 4172/2013 (Income tax code). A corresponding number of days is also provided by Portugal (alternatively, the foreign investor can acquire only immovable property) and Italy.

In contrast, in Cyprus only 60 days are required, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland there is no obligation to stay a certain number of days. According to experts, the requirement to stay in Greece for at least 183 days minimises and may even exclude the possibility of attracting investors from other countries.

According to the tax bill, for an investor to be taxed at the minimum of €100,000 it is required that either the individual or a relative must invest at least €500,000 in real estate or business or securities or shares in legal persons or legal entities based in Greece. This investment should be completed within three years from the date of submission of the application for the transfer of the tax residence, while the entry to the alternative tax scheme cannot be made for a period of more than 15 years.

The possibility is also given to a natural person and his/her relative to join the favourable tax scheme, by paying in this case an amount equal to €20,000 euros (for each person). The conditions set also foresee that a prospective investor has not been a tax resident of Greece for the preceding seven years, prior to the transfer of the tax residence.

Usually, as market players say, the measure of providing favourable tax incentives to attract people of the highest net worth (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals-UHNWI) has shown to be very fruitful in all countries where it was applied. In any case, this provision, according to Nikos Siakadaris and Dimitris Moraoglou, managing partners and tax associates of Andersen Tax in Greece, is a revolutionary change in the way Greece handles foreign investors, and it “paves the way for attracting foreigners, particularly wealthy persons who are willing to invest in Greece, by strengthening the domestic financial sector or the real-estate market”.

The ministerial decisions

The new framework for tax residency will begin to be applied after a series of ministerial decisions have been adopted, with the main ones defining:

-The eligible investment categories, the retention time in Greece, the process of proof of investment, the monitoring of the investment and a series of other details for the implementation of the Regulation.

-The procedure for entering the new scheme for tax residency, the competent authority for submitting, examining and approving the application, the supporting documents accompanying it, etc.



