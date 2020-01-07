January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for fraud

By Staff Reporter00

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Paphos on Tuesday after being accused of taking €2,500 from a woman for services he did not provide.

The man was arrested after a 52-year-old woman reported to the police that she had paid him €2,500 so that he could arrange the necessary paperwork for her son’s move to Germany.

The suspect was charged and released. He will appear in court at a later stage.


Staff Reporter

