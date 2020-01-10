January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Praise for Cyprus’ ombudswoman

By Staff Reporter038
Maria Stylianou-Lottidis

President of the International Ombudsman Institute Peter Tyndall has praised the work of Cypriot ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides at a recent conference.

Tyndall was addressing a conference on The Venice Principles in Strengthening Ombudsman Institutions to representatives from 180 countries.

“Ms Stylianou-Lottides’ strong reputation is justified when we measure her accomplishments so far in Cyprus. She is combating malpractices in the government, acting as a safeguard for human rights and she is making sure the rule of law is respected and enforced in the correct way,“ he said.

The Venice Principles on the protection and promotion of the ombudsman institution were adopted by the Venice Commission in March 2019.

 

 


Staff Reporter

