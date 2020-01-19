January 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus-Saudi Arabia relations on good track says Christodoulides

By Katy Turner
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

The steady improvement of relations between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia was underlined during a meeting on Sunday in Riyadh between Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and his counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

An announcement from the foreign ministry said the two ministers discussed bilateral relations.

They also discussed ways to further boost co-operation in the areas of trade, finance, defence, anti-terrorism and increasing tourism, which they both saw as of particular importance the start of planned direct flights between the two countries.

The two ministers also exchanged ideas on the relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU in addition to the latest developments in the Middle East and the Gulf, including Libya.

Christodoulides informed his counterpart about the latest developments in relations with Turkey, the latter’s moves in the Cyprus EEZ and Cyprus talks.

Earlier in the day Christodoulides met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to whom he extended an invitation from President Nicos Anastasiades to visit Cyprus.


