January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

National AI strategy announced

By Staff Reporter00

The cabinet approved a national strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Communications Minister Yiannis Karousos announced on Monday.

If approved by the House of Representatives, it will be implemented by a new deputy ministry of innovation and digital transformation, he said.

“The national strategy gives us the opportunity to become pioneers in the field of Artificial Intelligence, as we now occupy the 19th position in the EU,” Karousos commented.

“The strategy is based on four key pillars set by the European Commission, which are to maximise investment through partnerships, to create national databases, to nurture talents and lifelong learning, and of course to develop ethical and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.”

The European Commission plan proposes joint actions for closer and more efficient cooperation between member states, Norway, Switzerland and the commission in the four key areas.

“Stronger coordination is essential for Europe to become the world-leading region for developing and deploying cutting-edge, ethical and secure AI,” the commission stated.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Committee to oversee 200-year anniversary of the Greek revolution

Staff Reporter

Work starts on Nicosia’s collapsed Venetian walls

Gina Agapiou

Flu season milder than usual but lasting longer

Staff Reporter

Omonia Nicosia to offer up to €25,000 to whistleblowers

Jonathan Shkurko

Prison inmate dies of liver failure

Staff Reporter

Extended hours approved in state hospitals to serve backlogs

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign