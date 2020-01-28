January 28, 2020

More than 10 per cent of Cypriots does not trust internet to shop

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus is one of five EU member states in which more than 10 per cent of the public does not trust the internet for online shopping, according to a Eurostat report published on the occasion of Data Privacy Day on Tuesday.

Payment security or privacy concerns prevented 6 per cent of individuals aged 16 to 74 from buying or ordering over the internet in 2019, one percentage point less than in 2017 and five percentage points less than in 2009, representing a downward trend over the past decade.

In Cyprus people also have become less fearful of internet fraud and other related concerns. While in 2009, 20 per cent did not trust online shopping, the number dropped to 12 per cent ten years later.

The share of people who viewed payment security as a concern varied widely in 2019. Portugal’s online users are the least trustful, with 23 per cent not using online shopping because of concerns, followed by Spain (16 per cent), Hungary and Finland (both 14 per cent) and Cyprus.

Only 1 per cent of Estonians fear breaches such as the fraudulent use of payment card details, and 2 per cent of residents of Poland, Denmark and Czechia.


