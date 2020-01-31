January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades, Akinci to meet to discuss coronavirus measures

By George Psyllides00
File photo Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China

The leaders of the two communities will meet on Monday to be briefed about the best ways of cooperation to tackle the coronavirus, it was announced on Friday.

According to a presidency announcement, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will meet at the Ledra Palace hotel on Monday at 7pm to discuss joint measures against the virus.

The meeting will take place 30 minutes before their scheduled appearance at an event hosted by the bicommunal technical committee on culture.

The bicommunal technical committee on health will be meeting at the Ledra Palace 6pm at the behest of the two leaders.

It followed a phone call between Anastasiades and Akinci, who voiced concerns over the risks posed by the coronavirus and the need to put measures in place to protect the Cypriot people.

“Taking into account the paramount duty for the protection of the citizens of the Republic of Cyprus, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and the need to put in place the necessary measures to prevent spread of the virus, the president agreed with the Turkish Cypriot leader that the bicommunal technical committee on health should meet on Monday, February 3, at 6pm,” the announcement said.

The committee will then brief the leaders about the best ways of cooperation and the measures that need to be put in place for the best possible protection of the population.


