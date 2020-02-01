A minute with Anna Miltiadou BrainFKR

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my other half and my boys (2 cats, a good one and an annoying one) and a snake that has no name.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee and 2 small puff pastries, one had sausage in it and the other one cheese.

Describe your perfect day.

A perfect day for me would be a cold gloomy day. A bit of a weird choice for a Cypriot but I get hot easily and I love to walk. So I would park my car at my favorite coffee shop, have breakfast and draw a bit, then go for a walk around the city to build up an appetite. Have lunch and then a coffee pick-me-up followed by a museum visit. I love early drinking so after that I would go with my friends to our favourite watering hole followed by an easy grab and go dinner.

Best book ever read?

I don’t read books because they make me sleepy. I listen to them instead. My favourite so far is This Book is Full of Spiders: Seriously Dude, Don’t Touch It. I have a very vivid imagination and this book just ticked all the boxes of fun, suspense, horror and comedy.

Best childhood memory?

When we would hear the Ice-cream truck’s theme song and would run after it for 5 minutes of refreshment and 10 minutes of sticky fingers.

What is always in your fridge?

Butter

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Whatever is saved on my Spotify from my Discover Weekly recommendations. Right now I am listening to Never Fight a Man with a Perm by IDLES

What’s your spirit animal?

I feel it would be a raccoon. I eat everything (all the time) and I wear a lot of black and white.

What are you most proud of?

Of my BrainFKR collection of illustrations. BrainFKR is a project that I started on 2012 and is still going strong. I upload 2-3 illustrations a week on BrainFKRs’ social media (Facebook + Instagram)

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Well… I’ll have to say the staircase scene from the Exorcist. The one where she walks backwards. Gives me shivers every time I think of it.

If you could pick anyone at all to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Jesus Christ. The man. Not the superstar.

If you could time travel where would you go?

America in the 50s. It would be like living in a nightmarish dollhouse. Pretty and ugly simultaneously. I have a thing for the uncanny.

What is your greatest fear?

The inevitable. Death.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Brace yourself. A shit storm is coming.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Bad manners towards others.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Go with my loved ones to the mountains, eat, drink and be happy for the last hours of our lives.



