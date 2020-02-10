February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman tests negative for coronavirus (Update2)

By George Psyllides03214

The health ministry said Monday a test to determine whether a Chinese woman had contracted the coronavirus came back negative.

“The patient, whose clinical status is improved, will remain hospitalised today for preventive reasons,” the ministry said in a statement.

“A small number of people, who travelled on the same flight from China and were found to be asymptomatic, after having been examined by health professionals at Larnaca airport, were advised to apply precautionary and self-screening measures for the next 14 days.”

The woman, a permanent resident, was quarantined earlier Monday after displaying symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus on a flight from Moscow.

She had visited China two weeks ago, the Cyprus News Agency said.

As soon as the plane landed, the woman was examined and transferred to Nicosia general hospital pending the results of the test to determine whether she had contracted the coronavirus.

The passengers and crew who had come into close contact with the patient were examined as a precaution and were given specific instructions to monitor their condition themselves.

The Cyprus News Agency said the plane was carrying 85 passengers and six crew. They all filled a questionnaire while those sitting in the two rows in front and behind the woman, and those next to her, were examined by medics.

 

 

 


