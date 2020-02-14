February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Driver arrested for drug driving

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A driver who tested positive for drugs was arrested on Thursday evening in Larnaca.

The 38-year-old man was stopped when he jumped a red traffic light at 10.20pm on Spyros Kyprianou avenue.

He had no driver’s licence, while the car was not insured or registered.

The driver tested positive for drugs and a straw containing 0.2 grammes of methamphetamine was found in his possession.

He was arrested and later released pending the results of scientific tests.


Related posts

Teens arrested after bag stolen as woman unloading the shopping

Annette Chrysostomou

Dhekelia welcomes new commander

British Bases

KRS student ‘braves the shave’ for cancer

British Bases

Women called on to strike for one hour on March 6

Evie Andreou

President’s ‘mea culpa’ over private jet use ridiculed at House

Elias Hazou

Ombudswoman suing audit chief for ‘spreading false news’ about her

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign