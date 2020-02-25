February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal Party calls for more measures to tackle stray cats

By Evie Andreou00

The Animal Party on Tuesday called on the government to up measures on tackling the population of stray cats, arguing that only around 1,430 cats are being spayed and neutered annually with the money paid by the state.

In a written statement, the party welcomed a government announcement it would give €75,000 for the spaying and neutering of stray cats but also called on the agriculture ministry to assess how much of an impact this annual financial assistance has had.

The ministry has paid this amount over the past four years to help registered animal welfare organisations tackle the soaring cat population on the island.

The party said that 1,433 cats were neutered and spayed with that money each year, which corresponds to 286 cats per district since the money is equally distributed among five districts.

“Is the ministry satisfied by the overall spaying and neutering numbers?” the party asked.

It also called on the ministry to take into consideration that female cats go into heat three times per year.

“Does the ministry believe that the annual budget of €75,000 is satisfactory to the extent one can talk about a successful programme?”

The party also wants to know if the ministry has any records on the reduction of the stray cat population. “Are there any records or even data giving us a better picture?”

It also said it expected from the ministry to ponder on the questions it has posed to introduce more comprehensive measures aiming to tackle the stray cat population and for more positive results.



