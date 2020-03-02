March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
featured

Child dies, 1,000 migrants reach Greek islands from Turkey

By Reuters News Service00
Migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos

A child died and 47 migrants were rescued after their boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coastguard said on Monday.

At least 1,000 migrants have reached Greece’s Eastern Aegean islands since Sunday morning, a police official told Reuters.



