Women’s Day events look forward to an equal world

As International Women’s Day approaches, you should know that there IS a corresponding day for men, it just isn’t as widely celebrated. November 19 is International Men’s Day and it’s observed in more than 80 countries around the world.

The broader and ultimate aim of Men’s Day, however, is the promotion of basic humanitarian values. Which is exactly the same thing we’ll be celebrating this coming Sunday, March 8. The official International Women’s Day events run this year under the hashtag #EachforEqual. “An equal world is an enabled world. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality,” say international organisers. And, here in Cyprus, we’ve a host of International Women’s Day events which are doing just that…

At Nicosia’s Mall of Cyprus, there’s a special Women’s Day happening brought to you by The Association of Friends of the Cyprus Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Thermokoitida Agapis and Beauty Touch by Elena Milidoni. Working in cooperation, the two are offering a full day of free make-up sessions to women who “want to make their day even more special and glamorous”. Taking place from 11am to 5pm (reservations may be in order here) the event is all about bringing a touch more beauty to the world and promoting equality for infants from all backgrounds.

A non-governmental organisation which provides special care and support to the family of pre-term infants, Thermokoitida Agapis “aims to reduce the huge social and health inequalities associated with premature birth.” Raising awareness for the organisation through the day’s efforts, this is a celebration that may – at first glance – seem slightly frivolous. But look a little closer and it’s an event with real heart.

Taking place at the Vasilikon Winery on March 8, the International Women’s Day Show, is hosted by the all-female B Sharp choir, a newly-formed, Paphos-based ensemble who bring their talents to bear at many a charity event in the region. Founded by Melanie Ballard, the group present a mix of popular tunes, including the classics, numbers from musicals and a good bit of gospel. A live music, chilled out afternoon with a raffle in aid of the Cancer Patients Support Group, the event aims to highlight female creatives, while providing a jolly afternoon at one of the most beautiful wineries on the island.

“It’s such a beautiful setting, up in the hills with amazing views over the island,” says organiser Melanie. “Lunch will be traditional souvla, salads and the like with plenty of wine, and entertainment will, of course, by courtesy of B Sharp.”

For a touch of something delightfully different, visit Vavla. This gorgeous village is home to Ecophysis – a local ecotour company which, on March 8, will be running two tours both celebrating International Women’s Day.

The IWD Herbs Tour will see participants take a walk through the fields, discovering the wild herbs and plants which are beneficial to women. “We’ll be collecting herbs, mushrooms, berries, and wild greens such as wild bladder camion, wild asparagus, fennel, calendula blossoms which are particularly useful to women,” explains Ecophysis founder Georgia Shoshilou. “We’ll discuss their health properties, their use through history, and the ways they can be used in the kitchen.”

The Bee Tour will visit an apiary – beekeeper’s outfit provided! – discover the dynamics and products of the hive, along with seasonal beekeeping practices. A trip to the honey bottling plant is included, where you’ll learn how honey is extracted, and enjoy tasting the honey along with fresh local anari cheese and cinnamon. “In the hive, it’s the female workers who find the food, build the hive’s home and decide its future. They’re strong and independent,” reveals Georgia, “just like the women we’re celebrating today!”

Thermokoitida Agapis

11am to 5pm on March 8. For more information and bookings, visit the Facebook page ‘Women’s Day… Let’s Make It Beautiful!’ or call 22-777702

B Sharp

Show takes place from 1 to 4pm on March 8. For bookings and information visit the Facebook page ‘International Women’s Day Show’ or call 96-552901

Ecophysis tours

From 10am to 1pm on March 8. For bookings and information, visit http://ecophysiscy.com/ or call 99-171405