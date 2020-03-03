March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Four arrested on suspicion of assault

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Monday afternoon arrested four people, two men and two women, suspected of seriously injuring a 42-year-old man.

According to police, a badly injured man was taken to Paphos hospital after he was attacked at around 2pm.

He is being treated for head injuries in the intensive care unit.

The victim had allegedly been attacked by the four who were arrested.



