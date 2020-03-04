March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Explosion outside media office in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A bomb exploded outside the offices of MC Digital Media (Cyprus Times) news agency in Limassol early on Wednesday.

The blast, which happened at 2.10am, damaged the glass entrance of the building located in Kamelia street.

According to police, it was caused by an improvised explosive device which extensively damaged the exterior of the offices.

Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades said investigations are at early stages and so far there is no indication who is responsible.

Head of the media offices Christos Marangos commented such actions will not intimidate or silence anybody.

“On the contrary, we condemn such actions and most of all we are persuaded to continue the right kind of journalism,” he added.

The area was cordoned off and various items were seized as evidence.

 



