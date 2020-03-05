March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Press Release

“The power of Music” concert postponed

By Press Release00
Photo credit: Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

It is with regret that we inform you that following the announcement of new measures and restrictions by the Israeli Ministry of Health intended to control the spread of coronavirus it has been decided to postpone the concert “The power of Music” organized by the Cyprus-Israel Friendship Association Paphos and the Municipality of Paphos which was planned for Sunday 8th March 2020.



