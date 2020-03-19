March 19, 2020

Coronavirus: government does not rule out curfew

The government has not ruled out imposing a curfew if necessary in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but no such decision has been taken yet, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said Thursday.

The spokesman said that it was a matter for the experts to decide and politicians will follow their advice.

If developments dictate it, imposing a curfew will not be ruled out, he said.

The president is scheduled to brief party leaders on the situation and measures the government was looking at depending on developments on Thursday morning.

The president will also hear party views and recommendations.



