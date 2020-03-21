March 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cruise ships docks in Limassol for refueling

By Peter Michael00
File Photo: CNA

A cruise ship docked in Limassol port for refueling on Saturday, after requesting permission from the port authority.

The ship part of Celebrity Constellation Cruises, came from India and was not carrying any tourists, with only 904 crew on board.  Authorities said the ship requested docking for refueling, amidst the new protocols announced for entering Cyprus due to the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

After the request was granted, the ship was brought to the port.  The cruise ship was to leave in a few hours to continue its trip.



Related posts

Farmer says Turkish soldiers stole his vehicle from buffer zone

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: north announces one new case, total at 34

Jean Christou

Rejected migrant boat headed north in early hours of Saturday

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Supermarkets scramble as demand for home delivery spikes

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Universities placing all their resources at disposal of the government

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkey agrees to send financial aid to the north

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign