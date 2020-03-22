March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Chinese ambassador expresses sadness

By Andria Kades

Ambassador of China to Cyprus Huang Xingyuan has expressed his sadness over the growth of confirmed covid-19 cases and said he hoped supplies would arrive on time.

In a tweet, he said “saddened about double digit growth in confirmed cases daily in #Cyprus.

“We are keeping close track of the first dispatch of med supplies already on their way from China to Cyprus. May they arrive in time to aid Cyprus’ combat against #COVID19 at this critical point.”



