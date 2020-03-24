March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: post offices in Larnaca district closed

By Jonathan Shkurko0255

Cyprus Post announced that the post offices in Agios Lazaros (Larnaca), at Larnaca Airport and in the villages of Ormidia, Athienou and Liopetri will remain closed starting from Tuesday.

Meanwhile the postal service’s premium courier service Quickpost can still be used to send medicines and other urgent items abroad, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet on Monday.

On March 16, the Cyprus Post said that, due to airline suspensions, no further items can be posted regularly to, or delivered from 43 countries worldwide until further notice.



