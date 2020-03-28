March 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Medical supplies from China ready for transport

By Evie Andreou00

The first batch of medical supplies from China is ready for transport to Cyprus, the country’s ambassador to Nicosia said on Saturday.

Ambassador Huang Xingyuan told the Cyprus News Agency that the two countries are working closely to ensure their timely arrival to aid the fight against Covid-19.

He said that the first batch of medical supplies to Cyprus includes protective suits and masks donated by the Chinese government, companies and sister cities.

It was reported earlier in the week that a Greek air force transport plane was to bring the medical equipment requested by the health ministry from China to Cyprus next week.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushios announced on Saturday that Aegean Air had also offered to transport medical supplies from China, free of charge, in cooperation with Hellenic Petroleum.

Koushios said that the offer was made by the head of Aegean, Eftychios Vasilakis, during a telephone conversation with President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday.

“The president expressed his gratitude to Aegean and Hellenic Petroleum for their noble gesture,” Koushios said.

 



