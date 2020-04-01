April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Bases say seven, not nine cases in SBA

By Staff Reporter00

The British bases on Wednesday issued a clarification as regards the number of confirmed Covis-19 cases within the sovereign bases areas (SBA).

A BFC spokesperson, said: Following reports yesterday afternoon [March 31], the British Bases would like to confirm that two members of British Forces Cyprus have tested positive for Covid-19 and not four, as was originally reported by some media outlets.  One based in Episkopi, and one in the Eastern Sovereign Bases Areas. They are currently in self-isolation and displaying only mild symptoms.”

This brings the total number of positive tests within the British Bases to seven, not nine, the statement added.

“British Forces Cyprus continues to align with the Republic of Cyprus as we respond to this illness together,” the statement said.



