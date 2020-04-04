April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus has adequate supplies of chloroquine

By George Psyllides00

Cyprus has adequate supplies of chloroquine to meet potential demand for the drug to treat the coronavirus, CEO of pharmaceutical company Remedica said on Saturday.

Cyprus has banned chloroquine exports while a combination of azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine is being administered selectively to Covid-19 patients.

Michalis Neoptolemou said based on the protocols, Cyprus has enough chloroquine that could be used against the virus if necessary.

Remedica, which produces the drug, has placed all the quantity in its possession at the disposal of the state free of charge, Neoptolemou said.

He said chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which is imported, should not be confused.

As part of its social responsibility policy, Remedica has donated 10 ventilators to the state, 500,000 masks, and protective equipment to private and other hospitals.

Meanwhile, twenty coronavirus patients have been prescribed chloroquine on the national health service Gesy, it was reported on Saturday.

The procedures to obtain the medication started on April 1, with doctors issuing the prescriptions online.

Specifically, doctors first contacted the health insurance organisation (HIO) to confirm their patients contracted the virus.

After having confirmed, volunteers then delivered chloroquine to the patients’ homes, who remain in self-isolation.

In the last days, pharmacies have reported that members of the public have been asking for the drug ever since a study indicated it may help treat Covid-19.

 



