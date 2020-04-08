April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Interactive portal shows spread of virus

By Evie Andreou00

A new interactive online portal with data showing the spread of coronavirus in Cyprus was made publicly available on Wednesday.

The University of Cyprus’ KIOS Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence has developed the portal which includes a map showing how many cases were detected in each district and postal area. The dots indicate the centre of each postal code and not street names. It also shows how many people were tested from each area, age statistics, how many people were infected in general, how many were cured, deaths, and how many reported they think they have coronavirus.

The information on the map is taken from the official data of the health ministry’s emergency cases management system which was developed by Kios as part of its voluntary work to assist in the fight against coronavirus in Cyprus.

Information is also taken from the 1420 hotline that receives calls of people with coronavirus symptoms, Gesy personal physicians (GPs) and clinical labs.

The data is being updated every four hours.

The portal may be found here: https://covid19.ucy.ac.cy (Greek only)

 



