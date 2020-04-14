April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: payment of special allowances begins on Tuesday

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The payment of special emergency benefits to 167,000 beneficiaries, employees and self-employed persons begins on Tuesday, the labour ministry announced.

There are 240,000 potential beneficiaries, while 11,000 applicants filed incorrect details and were asked by the ministry via SMS to correct the details.

The ministry received 9,069 applications for special sick leave allowance, 14,348 for special childcare benefits, and 21,593 for the allowance for self-employed persons.

In addition, 22,528 companies applied for money covering suspended or partly suspended operations and the provision of special unemployment benefits concerning 154,093 employees.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 48 booked in 12 hours

Annette Chrysostomou

Our View: Decision on public sector pay was morally correct

CM: Our View

Coronavirus: Education minister reassures final year lyceum students

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Father of girl with crippling condition finally back home with vital drugs

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Jail for two men who violated curfew

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Mid-May tentatively set for initial easing of lockdown

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign