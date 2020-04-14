April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

CyTA replaces mobile antenna destroyed by fire at weekend

By Evie Andreou025

Telecommunications authority (CyTA) on Tuesday said it has replaced a mobile antenna in Ayios Antonios in Limassol that was set ablaze last Saturday by arsonists.

The incident took place on Saturday night, with the utility stating that the antenna was there for 20 years, alluding to claims by some that the 5G technology is being rolled out secretly while people are preoccupied by the coronavirus.

CyTA said on Tuesday that after police investigations wrapped up, its crews have replaced the destroyed equipment, “thus achieving the organisation’s goal to restore the mobile telephony services the infrastructure in question was providing to the area residents, the soonest possible and before the Easter holidays.”

The organisation also said that condemnation of the arson by everyone reinforces its position but also of the wider public that society, when united, stands stronger from isolated actions that, in the end, are to the detriment of everyone’s lives.

The utility had said on Sunday that the damage had affected communication for thousands of people at a challenging time for the country, since it affected patients and people who need to be in touch with their doctors, vulnerable groups that need help and support for which mobile communication is a useful tool during the lockdown due to the pandemic.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 21 men fined for playing football

George Psyllides

Civil servants union keeps up attack against pay cuts ruling

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: 33 new cases recorded on Tuesday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Parliament to convene Wednesday to discuss urgent bills

George Psyllides

Coroanvirus: 2,000 to be repatriated by next week

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Confirmed case at deputy tourism ministry

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign