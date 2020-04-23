April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Novartis donates $150,000 to Cyprus Ministry of Health

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Novartis Pharma Services Inc. Cyprus is announcing a $150,000 donation to fund the Cyprus Ministry of Health's infrastructure program, which specifically addresses the COVID-19 pandemic Nicosia, 23 April 2020 - With a sense of responsibility and constantly responding to the new needs that the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19 requires, Novartis Pharma Services Inc. Cyprus is announcing a donation of $150,000 US dollars to the Cyprus Ministry of Health's infrastructure program to address the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically towards the purchase of ventilators. The initiative aims to support the huge effort being made by the state and in particular the Ministry of Health.

“Novartis supports the efforts of the Ministry of Health so as to overcome this unprecedented situation together”, said Mr Frederik Halberg, General Manager Cyprus & Malta. “This program will have a significant impact in these difficult times and support will be important and essential for the people of Cyprus. We remain committed to our mission of expanding access to healthcare, now more than ever. In this context, we are taking immediate action to implement this initiative so as to provide support to public hospitals and the relevant infrastructure fighting the pandemic.”

Utilizing the resources of the COVID-19 Response Fund set up by the parent company, Novartis Pharma Services Inc. Cyprus, in collaboration with the health ministry’s coordinating department, supporting the ministry’s infrastructure program which specifically addresses the COVID-19 pandemic with a donation of 150,000 US dollars towards the purchase of ventilators.

You can find out more about the COVID-19 Global Response Fund here: COVID 19 Global Response Fund.



