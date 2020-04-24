April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus slow to adopt working from home pre-virus

By Annette Chrysostomou016

Before the coronavirus forced many people to work from home, Cyprus had one of the lowest shares of people doing so in the EU, the latest Eurostat report reveals.

In 2019, the lowest rates of home-workers were reported in Bulgaria (0.5 per cent), Romania (0.8 per cent), Hungary (1.2 per cent) and Cyprus (1.3 per cent).

The Netherlands and Finland topped the list of EU member states for remote-working, with 14.1 per cent of employed people usually working from home in 2019. They were followed by Luxembourg and Austria at 11.6 per cent and 9.9 per cent respectively.

In 2019, 5.4 per cent of employed persons in the EU aged 15-64 usually worked from home. This share has remained constant at around 5 per cent throughout the last decade.

Over the last decade, the share of self-employed persons who report that they usually work from home has been consistently higher than the share of employees who usually work remotely, rising from 16.2 per cent in 2009 to 19.4 per cent in 2019.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Four phases and three months for opening up measures

George Psyllides

Drugs, stolen goods arrests

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Outpatient clinics at Paphos hospital to reopen on Monday

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: flight ban extended

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Further medical supplies from China

Staff Reporter

Six-day remand for robbery suspects

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign